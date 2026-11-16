Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Canucks.

Vejmelka is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, though that stretch includes a shootout loss to St. Louis in which he turned aside all 22 shots he saw during regulation and overtime. During his losing streak, he's gone 0-3-2 with a 3.17 GAA and .860 save percentage. He'll have a relatively favorable matchup against the Canucks, who rank 22nd in the NHL with 2.86 goals per game this year.