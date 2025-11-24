Vejmelka was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he'll defend the cage at home versus Vegas.

Vejmelka has posted middling results of late, going 2-1-2 with a 2.77 GAA in his last five outings. Despite the overtime losses, the 29-year-old netminder was able to secure his team at least a point in four of those contests, keeping the Mammoth in the hunt for a playoff spot. With one more win, Vejmelka will earn his 10th victory of the season, a threshold he's reached in each of his prior four NHL campaigns.