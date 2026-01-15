Vejmelka was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus Dallas.

Vejmelka is riding a four-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.49 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder currently leads the NHL with 21 wins, and his 35 starts trail only Nashville's Juuse Saros (36). At this rate, Vejmelka should be a lock for the 30-win threshold and should even push for 40. If he continues to rack up wins, Vejmelka could find himself receiving a Vezina Trophy nomination at the end of the year.