Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: First goalie off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus Dallas.
Vejmelka is riding a four-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.49 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder currently leads the NHL with 21 wins, and his 35 starts trail only Nashville's Juuse Saros (36). At this rate, Vejmelka should be a lock for the 30-win threshold and should even push for 40. If he continues to rack up wins, Vejmelka could find himself receiving a Vezina Trophy nomination at the end of the year.
