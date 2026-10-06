Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Tuesday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Devils.

Vejmelka will draw his third start in Utah's first four games of the regular season. Across his first two starts, he's gone 1-1-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .917 save percentage. He made a pair of starts against New Jersey last year -- one at home and one on the road -- and went 0-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage during those outings.