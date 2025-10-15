Vejmelka was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus the Flames.

Vejmelka will be back between the pipes after getting the night off versus Chicago on Monday. In two appearances this year, the 29-year-old backstop is 1-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .920 save percentage. Vejmelka should see the bulk of the starts this season with Vitek Vanecek serving as the No. 2 option.