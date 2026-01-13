Vejmelka was the first netminder off during Tuesday's morning skate, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports, which indicates he'll defend the home crease against Toronto.

Vejmelka has been playing well over the last month, winning three straight games and eight of his last 10. The 29-year-old has posted a 2.40 GAA and a .910 save percentage during that stretch. He got the night off Sunday against Columbus, so he should be fresh against a Maple Leafs club that is on the second half of a back-to-back. Toronto defeated Colorado 4-3 in overtime Monday and has won four consecutive games.