Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the preseason home start against the Kings.

Vejmelka will make his third preseason start in what could be his final chance to suit up before the start of the regular season. The 29-year-old went 26-22-8 with a 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage last year, and he'll likely serve as the Mammoth's Opening Night starter against the Avalanche next Thursday.