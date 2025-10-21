Vejmelka is expected to start Tuesday's home game against Colorado after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Vejmelka made 18 saves in a 6-3 win over San Jose on Friday. He has won his last three outings while stopping 58 of 64 shots to improve to 3-1-0 this season. Colorado sits eighth in the league with 3.50 goals per game this campaign.