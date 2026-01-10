Vejmelka stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Vejmelka is the first goalie to reach the 20-win mark this season. He's on a bit of a roll with five wins over his last six outings, allowing just 14 goals on 163 shots in that span. The 29-year-old netminder is at 20-11-2 with a 2.63 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 34 appearances. His workload is a plus for fantasy managers, as Vitek Vanecek hasn't played well enough for Vejmelka to get much rest yet. The Mammoth's next game is Sunday versus the Blue Jackets.