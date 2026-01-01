Vejmelka (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Vejmelka is currently on injured reserve and will need to be activated if he is healthy enough to get the start. The 29-year-old is 16-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. If he is unable to play, Vejmelka will get a chance to start Saturday in New Jersey.