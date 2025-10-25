Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Guarding goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will start Saturday's road game against Minnesota.
Vejmelka has stopped 104 of the 117 shots he has faced during his five-game winning streak. He is coming off a 16-save effort in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Minnesota ranks 28th in the league with 2.50 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Mixed results in win•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Battles for overtime win•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: First off Tuesday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Yields three goals in win•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: First goalie off Friday•