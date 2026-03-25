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Vejmelka will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

With a tough opponent in town, Vejmelka will get the nod for the third time in four games. He's won his last two outings, though he went 0-2-1 in the three contests before that. The Oilers are struggling with just 14 goals scored over their last six games, going 2-3-1 in that span.

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