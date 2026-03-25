Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Guarding goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
With a tough opponent in town, Vejmelka will get the nod for the third time in four games. He's won his last two outings, though he went 0-2-1 in the three contests before that. The Oilers are struggling with just 14 goals scored over their last six games, going 2-3-1 in that span.
More News
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Gets overtime win against Kings•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Set to start Sunday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Not starting Friday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Between pipes Friday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Earns 28-save shutout•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Protecting net Thursday•