Vejmelka stopped 16 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Friday's 6-5 win over the Predators.

He nearly blew it by allowing three goals on just seven shots in the third period, but Anders Lee bailed Vejmelka out by tying it up at 5-5 with a little under four minutes left before the horn, and the netminder took it from there. Vejmelka has just one regulation loss in his last five starts, going 2-1-2, but he's given up 16 goals on only 113 shots (.858 save percentage) during that span, leaving the door open for Sebastian Cossa to push for more playing time.