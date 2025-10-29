Vejmelka allowed five goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

This was the first really bad game for Vejmelka, though he allowed four goals on 20 shots against the Blues last week in a win. The 29-year-old netminder won't be at his best all the time, but he's been a big positive for the Mammoth early in the season. He's 6-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and an .892 save percentage over eight starts this season. The Mammoth are back at home for a game Sunday versus the Lightning before embarking on their third road trip of the year and the first one to take them into the Eastern Conference.