Vejmelka will defend the road blue paint in Monday's preseason contest against the Ducks, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is cemented as the Mammoth's No. 1 netminder heading into the 2025-26 campaign. The 29-year-old received workhorse usage last season, registering a 26-22-8 record, 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage across 58 outings. Jaxson Stauber will compete with Vitek Vanecek for backup duties behind Vejmelka this year.