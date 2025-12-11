Vejmelka will start in goal at home versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Catherine Bogart of the Mammoth's official site reports.

Vejmelka is 2-2-0 with eight goals allowed over his last five appearances. The Panthers have scored 18 goals over their last six games, though they've won just two of them. Given Vejmelka's stingy play lately, he'll likely continue to be a strong fantasy goalie.