Vejmelka stopped 25 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Vejmelka has been on fire of late and has won each of his last seven starts, and nine of his last 10 dating back to Dec. 21. Over that 10-game sample, Vejmelka has given up more than three goals just twice while posting a 2.29 GAA and an impressive .912 save percentage. Fantasy managers should continue to trust Vejmelka every time he steps on the ice, even if his winning streak looks bound to come to an end sooner rather than later.