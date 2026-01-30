Vejmelka stopped 27 of 32 shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

After allowing just two goals across the first 58 minutes of the contest, Vejmelka crashed and burned at the end of the contest when he surrendered three goals in the final two minutes. With the loss, the 29-year-old netminder now has a 25-13-2 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. After posting an eight-game win streak across the majority of January, Utah's starting netminder has dropped a pair of road games to Eastern Conference opponents in his last two outings. With a league-leading 25 wins and the Mammoth comfortably occupying a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, Vejmelka remains a high-level goaltending option across most fantasy formats. His next chance to bounce back is in Saturday's home clash against Dallas.