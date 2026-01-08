Vejmelka stopped 32 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Vejmelka limited the damage to a Ridly Greig tally late in the first period. This was Vejmelka's third win in his last four outings, a span in which he's given up nine goals on 109 shots. The 29-year-old is now leading the NHL in wins with 19, one ahead of Colorado's Scott Wedgewood, though Vejmelka has played in six more games. The Utah netminder has added a 2.65 GAA and .897 save percentage over 33 appearances. The Mammoth are back in action Friday versus the Blues.