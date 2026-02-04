Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Leaves ice first Wednesday
Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Wednesday's home clash with Detroit, indicating he'll be in goal, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Vejmelka continues to see a heavy workload, currently sitting tied with Nashville's Juuse Saros for starts (43) this season. In those outings, the 29-year-old backstop is 26-14-2 with a 2.61 GAA, .900 save percentage and one shutout. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Vejmelka won't be able to sit on his coach during the Olympic break, as he joins Team Czechia in Milan.
