Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Wednesday's home clash with Detroit, indicating he'll be in goal, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka continues to see a heavy workload, currently sitting tied with Nashville's Juuse Saros for starts (43) this season. In those outings, the 29-year-old backstop is 26-14-2 with a 2.61 GAA, .900 save percentage and one shutout. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Vejmelka won't be able to sit on his coach during the Olympic break, as he joins Team Czechia in Milan.

