Vejmelka will be between the home pipes Saturday against the Rangers, according to Catherine Bogart of Mammoth's official site.

Vejmelka has lost three consecutive outings (two in overtime) and is 1-2-2 with a 3.56 GAA and an .852 save percentage across his last five starts. He'll have a relatively favorable matchup against a Rangers squad that ranks 30th in the league with 2.50 goals per game and is mired in a three-game losing streak. However, New York has been good on the road with a 9-3-1 record in 2025-26.

