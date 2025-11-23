Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Looking to get back in win column
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will be between the home pipes Saturday against the Rangers, according to Catherine Bogart of Mammoth's official site.
Vejmelka has lost three consecutive outings (two in overtime) and is 1-2-2 with a 3.56 GAA and an .852 save percentage across his last five starts. He'll have a relatively favorable matchup against a Rangers squad that ranks 30th in the league with 2.50 goals per game and is mired in a three-game losing streak. However, New York has been good on the road with a 9-3-1 record in 2025-26.
