Vejmelka halted 23 of 24 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Vejmelka continued his solid start to the 2026-27 season Saturday, where he yielded just one power-play goal early in the contest. Being able to halt Buffalo's offense is no easy task, making his performance Saturday even more impressive than the numbers imply. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder now has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.13 GAA, a .907 save percentage and a shutout across five appearances. After compiling 38 wins across 64 regular-season outings in 2025-26, Vejmelka appears poised to challenge for 30-plus wins once again in the new season. He's a low-end No. 1 goalie option between the pipes in fantasy moving forward.