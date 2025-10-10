Vejmelka allowed two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Vejmelka was steady, but the Mammoth didn't give him enough support on offense. The 29-year-old netminder went 26-22-8 with a 2.58 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 58 games a season ago, with all of those marks representing career bests. Vejmelka is the unquestioned starter over Vitek Vanecek to begin 2025-26 and will look to be steady at the back for a Utah team that has playoff aspirations. The Mammoth continue their season-opening road trip in Nashville on Saturday.