Vejmelka stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Vejmelka overcame giving up two goals in a span of 1:44 to Sam Bennett in the second period. He was steady in goal for most of the third, but Anton Lundell's tally in the final minute decided the contest. This was Vejmelka's second straight loss, and he's given up seven goals on 62 shots in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old netminder is at a 12-9-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 24 starts. The Mammoth host the low-scoring Kraken on Friday.