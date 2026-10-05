Vejmelka stopped 18 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka was coming off a 15-save shutout in Thursday's 6-0 win over Chicago, but he couldn't replicate that performance against a Rangers team that was coming off back-to-back wins. He allowed a goal in the first period but conceded two more in the third, and the Rangers added a fourth on an empty-netter when Utah pushed for a late equalizer. Vejmelka has a 1-1-0 record in his first two appearances this season while stopping 33 of 36 shots thus far.