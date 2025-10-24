Vejmelka saved 16 out of 20 shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Despite only saving four out of every five shots he saw, Vejmelka was able to coast to a win fueled by Utah's offense scoring seven times. With the win, Vejmelka is up to a 5-1-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .896 save percentage in six appearances. Thursday's contest marked the 29-year-old goaltender's fifth consecutive win, but also his campaign high in goals allowed and season low in saves. Regardless, the Mammoth are trending toward playoff contention this season, and if Vejmelka continues to outduel opposing netminders, he could be well on his way to another career year in fantasy. He is a strong goaltending option in all formats and should be rostered in most deep leagues.