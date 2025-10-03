Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will not start Thursday's preseason game versus the Kings, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.
Vejmelka appeared to be in line for the start, but that has changed. This is likely nothing to be concerned about, as Vejmelka will likely get the nod for the preseason finale versus the Sharks on Saturday.
