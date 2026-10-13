Vejmelka will draw the home start in Tuesday's clash against the Maple Leafs, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka has played well to begin the 2026-27 campaign and is coming off one of his best outings of the season, where he stopped 23 shots in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. Overall, the 30-year-old goaltender has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.13 GAA and a .907 save percentage across four appearances. He'll have a moderately-tough matchup in Tuesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, who currently average 3.33 goals per game to open the new season. Regardless, Vejmelka remains a strong start in all fantasy formats for the time being.