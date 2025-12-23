Vejmelka is expected to guard the cage for Tuesday's road tilt with Colorado, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Vejmelka has consistently played a four-game-on, one-off schedule since mid-November, which means his next opportunity to start after Tuesday's contest may not come until Jan. 1 versus the Islanders. In his last 15 outings, the netminder is sporting an 8-6-0 record to go with one shutout and a 2.56 GAA.