Vejmelka allowed five goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka was rested in Pittsburgh to begin Utah's road trip, but the game off didn't do him any good. He's now allowed at least three goals in five straight outings, going 1-4-0 in that span. Overall, he's at a 6-5-0 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .868 save percentage across 12 games. Vejmelka's still seeing a heavy workload, but his recent performance is making him tough to trust for good numbers. The Mammoth's next stop on this trip is in Toronto on Tuesday.