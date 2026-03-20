default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Vejmelka will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Vejmelka was not in goal for Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars. He had allowed at least three goals in four straight games prior to that, going 1-2-1 in that span. The Golden Knights have won just two of their last six games, scoring 15 goals over that stretch.

More News