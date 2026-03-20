Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Protecting net Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Vejmelka was not in goal for Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars. He had allowed at least three goals in four straight games prior to that, going 1-2-1 in that span. The Golden Knights have won just two of their last six games, scoring 15 goals over that stretch.
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