Vejmelka made 11 saves in relief Thursday in a 6-1 loss to Boston. He allowed three goals.

Sebastian Cossa was pounded by pucks to start the game, and he allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period before being pulled. Neither goalie got any support from his teammates. Cossa has just three NHL starts so far, so he'll likely get 20-25 starts. Vejmelka will have to carry a heavy load as the kid develops. He's coming off a 38-win season, but his ratios were 2.75 GAA and .897 save percentage. So far, Vejmelka is 2-1-0 with one shutout, 2.43 GAA and .892 save percentage in three starts this season.