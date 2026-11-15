Vejmelka allowed five goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Vejmelka was coming off a 1-0 shootout loss in his last start. This game was a shootout in multiple ways as both teams traded goals in regulation, though it was ultimately settled in the skills competition. Vejmelka's allowed 16 goals during his active five-game losing streak, going 0-3-2 in that span. For the year, he's at a 6-6-2 record with a 3.14 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 15 appearances (14 starts). The Mammoth have an easier matchup ahead against the Canucks on Monday, but it's unclear if Vejmelka will get the nod for that game, as Sebastian Cossa has been mounting a stronger challenge for playing time lately.