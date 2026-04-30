Vejmelka stopped 31 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Vejmelka allowed just seven goals over the first three games of the series, but he's given up to 10 goals on 72 shots in a pair of defeats past regulation in Games 4 and 5. The 29-year-old's lack of playoff experience, along with a heavy regular-season workload, may be factors in his fade. The Mammoth can't afford another dud from Vejmelka if he starts in a must-win Game 6 at home on Friday.