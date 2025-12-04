Vejmelka posted a 27-save shutout in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Vejmelka was held winless over his previous three outings, so this was a good bounce-back effort. The 29-year-old got plenty of support from a roster that saw a bit of rotation following Monday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Vejmelka's first shutout of the season moved him to 11-7-2 with a 2.73 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 21 starts. He'll likely start one of the next two games -- either Friday in Vancouver or Saturday in Calgary -- while Vitek Vanecek can be penciled in for the other game. Both are good matchups for Vejmelka to start rebuilding some positive momentum.