Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against the Stars on Saturday.

Vejmelka has lost his last two outings, including a 28-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Carolina. He has a 25-13-2 record this campaign with a 2.62 GAA, an .899 save percentage and one shutout through 41 appearances. Dallas sits 11th in the league this season with 3.28 goals per game.