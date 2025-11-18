Vejmelka will patrol the road blue paint Monday against the Ducks, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Vejmelka has alternated wins and losses across his last four starts, posting a 2-1-1 record, 2.97 GAA and .852 save percentage over that stretch. The Ducks have cooled off lately, losing three consecutive games while netting just four goals during their skid. Even so, Anaheim is tied for second in the NHL with 3.67 goals per game heading into Monday's action.