Vejmelka is set to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday.

Vejmelka has a 32-19-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .897 save percentage in 56 outings in 2025-26. This will be his third matchup against the Kings this season after posting a 1-1-0 record while stopping 56 of 62 shots (.903 save percentage) across the previous two appearances. Los Angeles ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.63 this campaign.