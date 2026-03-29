Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka is set to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday.
Vejmelka has a 32-19-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .897 save percentage in 56 outings in 2025-26. This will be his third matchup against the Kings this season after posting a 1-1-0 record while stopping 56 of 62 shots (.903 save percentage) across the previous two appearances. Los Angeles ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.63 this campaign.
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