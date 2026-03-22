Vejmelka was the first goalie off at morning skate and is set to start Sunday against the Kings, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka is coming off of a shutout performance in his last start against the Golden Knights, just his second shutout of the season. The 29-year-old has a 31-18-3 record on the season with a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He'll face a Kings team that has struggled offensively this season as they are 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game.