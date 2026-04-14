Vejmelka (undisclosed) was the first goalie off at Tuesday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Jets.

Vejmelka didn't dress for Sunday's game against Calgary for an undisclosed reason, but he'll tend the twine in the Mammoth's penultimate regular season game. He's been effective in recent weeks, going 5-1-0 with a 2.86 GAA and .897 save percentage across his last six starts, and he'll presumably serve as Utah's top option in the crease once the playoffs begin.