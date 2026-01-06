Vejmelka made 22 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

New York got two pucks past him on power plays in the second period, but otherwise Vejmelka had an answer for everything the home side fired at him. The 29-year-old netminder has been getting just enough offensive support over the last few weeks, going 6-2-0 in his last eight starts with a 2.63 GAA and .898 save percentage.