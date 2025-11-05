Vejmelka made 17 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

While he wasn't particularly busy on a nigh in which Utah out-shot Buffalo 35-18, Vejmelka took a shutout into the the third period before giving up a fluky goal to Noah Ostlund -- his initial shot went over the net, bounced off the glass and got knocked down by Isak Rosen, with the puck landing at Ostlund's feet for a second chance. Vejmelka got his revenge though, picking up an assist on Clayton Keller's OT winner. The 29-year-old netminder is 7-3-0 through 10 starts to begin the season with a 2.60 GAA and .894 save percentage.