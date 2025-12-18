Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Sharp in win over Wings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka turned aside 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
An Emmitt Finnie power-play tally midway through the third period spoiled his shutout bid, but it was still an impressive performance from Vejmelka. The 29-year-old netminder has won three straight starts, and through eight outings in December he's gone 5-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage.
