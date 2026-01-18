Vejmelka made 18 saves in a 6-3 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Vejmelka has rung up six straight wins, and he's allowed just 10 goals in that span. He's 23-11-2 with one shutout, a 2.55 GAA and .902 save percentage in 37 starts this season. Last year, Vejmelka delivered a 26-22-8 record, 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage (one shutout) in 55 starts. He also has two assists. The big 29-year-old is quietly taking another step forward.