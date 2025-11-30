Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Slated to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Vejmelka has a 10-6-2 record, 2.84 GAA and .884 save percentage in 18 outings this year. He stopped 13 of 17 shots in a 4-3 loss to Montreal in his last start Wednesday. St. Louis ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.68.
