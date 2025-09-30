Vejmelka was the first netminder off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports, indicating he will draw the home start in preseason play versus the Kings.

This will be Vejmelka's second start of the preseason, as he allowed three goals on 17 shots against the Ducks on Sept. 22. It remains to be seen if this will be the 29-year-old's last appearance during the preseason, but he's essentially a lock to draw the start in the Mammoth's regular-season opener against the Avalanche on Oct. 9.