Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Utah radio broadcaster Mike Folta.

Vejmelka will try to get back into the win column after going 0-2-0 while allowing eight goals on 45 shots (.822 save percentage) across his past three appearances. He's 10-7-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 20 outings this season. Anaheim ranks second in goals per game with 3.62.