Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Slated to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Utah radio broadcaster Mike Folta.
Vejmelka will try to get back into the win column after going 0-2-0 while allowing eight goals on 45 shots (.822 save percentage) across his past three appearances. He's 10-7-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 20 outings this season. Anaheim ranks second in goals per game with 3.62.
