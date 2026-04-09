Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Predators.

Vejmelka is in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which he's posted a 3.25 GAA and .879 save percentage. He'll draw a fifth consecutive start Thursday, and he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .923 save percentage over a pair of road starts against Nashville this year.