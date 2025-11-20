Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Golden Knights.

Vejmelka will start for the fourth time in Utah's last five games. Across his last three outings, he's gone 1-0-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .879 save percentage. The Golden Knights are tied for 13th in the league with 3.16 goals per game this season.