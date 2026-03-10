Vejmelka will defend the road net against the Wild on Tuesday, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago. The 29-year-old Vejmelka has a 30-16-2 record this campaign with a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 appearances. Minnesota sits 11th in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.